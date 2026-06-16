Skoda Peaq EV Survives -40 deg C Arctic Torture Test

Skoda is gearing up to unveil the Peaq on 23 June 2026, but before that, the SUV has just gone through brutal winter testing.

Engineers pushed the Peaq deep into Arctic conditions, over 200 km north of the Arctic Circle, where temperatures plunged to a punishing -40°C. These extreme trials focused heavily on real-world usability—testing window defrosting, cabin heating efficiency, and how the SUV behaves on snow and ice. In such hostile environments, even the smallest flaws show up quickly, making this phase critical for an EV promising everyday usability.

The Peaq didn’t just rely on cold-weather validation. It clocked over 1.5 million kilometres globally, but the Arctic runs were key to refining battery performance, traction control, and overall stability in sub-zero conditions—areas where EVs are often scrutinised.

Built on the MEB+ platform, this upcoming seven-seater promises over 600 km of range, but Skoda is clearly aiming for more than just numbers. Features like the adaptive DCC chassis are tuned to maintain composure even on slippery surfaces, ensuring confidence behind the wheel.

Inside, the focus remains on comfort despite the cold, with efficient climate control systems and a quiet cabin paired to a premium Sonos sound setup.