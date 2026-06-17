New Hyundai i20 Launched in Brazil with Turbo Power

Hyundai Motor Brasil has launched the all-new i20 in Brazil, slotting it between the HB20 hatchback and Creta SUV. Produced at the Piracicaba plant, the i20 arrives in six variants, priced between BRL 99,990 and BRL 139,990.

Under the hood, buyers get two 1.0-litre three-cylinder flex-fuel options—a naturally aspirated MPI unit producing up to 59 kW, and a more spirited turbocharged TGDI engine pushing out 85 kW and 172 Nm from just 1,500 rpm. The i20 measures 4,130 mm in length with a 2,580 mm wheelbase, offering 346 litres of boot space, expandable to 1,152 litres.

Design-wise, the i20 brings Hyundai’s ‘Art of Steel’ philosophy to Brazil, highlighted by the distinctive ‘H-Architecture’ LED lighting signature at both ends. It’s a modern, clean look that gives the hatch a premium edge in a competitive segment.

Tech is a big focus here. For the first time in a locally produced Hyundai model, over-the-air (OTA) updates are supported, alongside the Bluelink connected car suite as standard across all variants.

Safety is equally comprehensive, with the SmartSense package offered across the range. This includes autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. Six airbags are standard, while higher trims add adaptive cruise control and more advanced driver assistance features.