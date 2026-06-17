BYD Dolphin G DM-i Brings 1040 km Range to Europe

BYD has introduced the Dolphin G DM-i to the European B-segment, marking the debut of its fifth-generation DM 5.0 plug-in hybrid tech in a compact package. Prices in France start at €23,990.

The headline figure here is efficiency. The Dolphin G DM-i offers up to 105 km of pure electric range and a combined range of 1,040 km, with a claimed fuel consumption of just 1.4 l/100 km when the battery is fully charged. That makes it one of the most frugal options in its class.

Measuring 4,160 mm in length with a 2,610 mm wheelbase, the hatchback balances compact proportions with practicality, offering 425 litres of boot space. Under the skin, the system delivers up to 212 hp, enabling a 0–100 km/h sprint in 8.3 seconds.

Buyers can choose between two Blade battery options, with the larger 18.3 kWh pack supporting 39 kW DC fast charging, capable of a 10–80% top-up in just 26 minutes.

At the core is BYD’s DM 5.0 hybrid system, pairing a new 1.5-litre petrol engine with improved thermal management and direct battery cooling. It also integrates three powertrain controllers into one system, enhancing efficiency and responsiveness.

Inside, the Dolphin G DM-i comes well-equipped with a 12.8-inch touchscreen featuring Google integration, along with vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability—adding a layer of everyday usability to this highly efficient hybrid.