2027 Chevrolet Silverado Breaks Cover with New V8s and Digital Cabin

Chevrolet has pulled the wraps off the 2027 Silverado 1500, bringing a bold redesign, new V8 engines, and a tech-heavy interior to its full-size pickup. The updated truck is set to hit showrooms by late 2026, with seven trims ranging from the no-nonsense Work Truck to the rugged ZR2 and range-topping High Country.

Under the hood, the Silverado now offers four powertrain options, headlined by new 5.7-litre and 6.6-litre naturally aspirated V8s. Buyers can also opt for the updated 2.7-litre TurboMax paired with a 10-speed automatic, or the proven 3.0-litre Duramax turbo-diesel for long-haul efficiency.

The ZR2 continues to be the off-road hero, packing serious hardware including 35-inch tyres, a 2-inch lift, front and rear electronic locking differentials, and Multimatic DSSV dampers. Inside, it also debuts forged carbon-fibre trim—a first for both the ZR2 and General Motors.

Step inside any variant, and the biggest change is immediately obvious. A 16.3-inch touchscreen and 12.2-inch digital instrument cluster now come standard across the range. Higher trims like the ZR2 and High Country push things further with a front passenger display and head-up display, creating over 60 inches of total digital real estate.

Tech doesn’t stop there. Chevrolet’s Super Cruise hands-free driving system is available across trims, now with segment-exclusive trailering capability, making long hauls easier than ever.