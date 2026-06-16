Mercedes-Benz VLE Enters Production in Spain

Mercedes-Benz Vans has kicked off series production of the all-new VLE at its Vitoria plant in Spain, marking the debut of the brand’s next-generation Van Architecture.

The VLE is the first model built on this modular, multi-powertrain platform, which will eventually underpin Mercedes-Benz’s entire van lineup—both private and commercial. Designed with flexibility in mind, the architecture supports multiple drivetrains, though the VLE itself arrives as a fully electric offering.

With seating for up to eight occupants, the VLE combines practicality with long-distance usability, boasting a claimed range of over 700 km (WLTP). It also adopts 800V electrical architecture, enabling ultra-fast charging and making it one of the most advanced electric vans in its class.

The Vitoria facility has undergone major upgrades to support this transition, including investments across body, paint, and assembly lines. Despite the overhaul, production of existing models like the V-Class, Vito, and eVito continues alongside the new EV.

Sustainability remains a key focus, with the plant operating on a carbon-neutral balance since 2022 using renewable energy sources, geothermal systems, and waste heat recovery. Around 5,000 employees have also completed extensive training programmes to support the shift to next-gen manufacturing.

Production will expand globally, with a second plant in Fuzhou, China set to begin VLE manufacturing for local markets by the end of 2026.