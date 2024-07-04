New MINI Cooper S, Electric MINI Countryman Bookings Open

MINI India has announced pre-launch bookings for the new MINI Cooper S and the all-electric MINI Countryman, set to launch on July 24, 2024.

The fifth-generation MINI Cooper S continues the brand’s tradition with its classic 3-door design, perfect for urban driving enthusiasts. Meanwhile, the new all-electric MINI Countryman offers more space, comfort, and safety, featuring innovative technologies for a locally emission-free driving experience.

Customers can reserve their new MINI Cooper S or electric MINI Countryman at any of the nine authorized MINI dealerships across India, including locations in Delhi NCR, Pune, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

Additionally, bookings can be made online at shop.mini.in, where customers can explore the car’s exterior and interior, view detailed descriptions of new features, and access a gallery of images. The online platform also supports secure payment for a seamless booking process.