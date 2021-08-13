The MG Hector Shine is the new mid-spec variant of the Internet SUV. It sits above the Super trims and below the Smart variants. At a starting price of INR 14.51 lakh, it is expected to offer an overall value-friendly package to the customers.

The new MG Hector Shine variant is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.5L turbo-petrol motor produces 143 HP and comes mated either to a 6-speed MT or a CVT. On the other hand, the 2.0L diesel mill is offered only with the 6-speed MT and is capable of delivering 170 HP.

In terms of features, the MG Hector Shine gets a single-pane electric sunroof and not a panoramic unit. It also comes with an engine push to start/stop button and a smart keyless entry system. MG Motor India is also providing an electronic parking brake with auto hold and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel.

On the outside, the new MG Hector Shine flaunts the Havana Grey colour option. The Internet SUV also features chrome door handles and 17-in alloy wheels. The rest of the design and styling remains more or less unchanged. MG Motor India is also offering an n accessory pack that includes features such as seat covers, sun shades, wireless mobile charger, steering wheel cover, air purifier and 3D mats.

The turbo-petrol model of the MG Hector Shine with the MT has been priced at INR 14.51 lakh whereas the CVT version costs INR 15.71 lakh. If you would like to purchase the diesel trim of the new variant, you would need to shell out INR 16.49 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom