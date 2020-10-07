All-new MG Gloster India launch date announced - Details here

The all-new MG Gloster will be the company’s first full-size SUV in India. All the features of the new car have already been revealed. In fact, we have also conducted a detailed first drive review of the Ford Endeavour rival. You can watch its video below.

While almost everything about the new MG Gloster is now out in the open, the company is yet to officially launch the vehicle in our country. Well, MG has finally announced that the Gloster will be introduced in the Indian market tomorrow, 8 October.

Advertised as India’s first level-1 autonomous car with advanced driver assistance systems or ADAS, the MG Gloster will come equipped with several advanced safety features such as forward-collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, automatic parking assist and adaptive cruise control.

The Gloster will also have dual front, side and curtain airbags along with electronic stability program (ESP), traction control, roll movement intervention, hill hold control, hill descent control, and anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), and brake assist. So clearly, MG has tried to make the Gloster as safe as possible.

Under the hood of the upcoming MG Gloster will be a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine. It is capable of pumping out 215 bhp of maximum power and 480 Nm of peak torque. Depending on the variant of the SUV, this motor delivers power to either the rear wheels or all the wheels. For the transmission, MG has gone with an 8-speed automatic unit.

The new MG Gloster wouldn’t be just safe and powerful, the company has also ensured that it has quite an opulent cabin. Features such as an 8.0-inch instrument cluster, 12.3-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, LED cabin lights, three-zone auto climate control, captain seats, and panoramic sunroof can be found in the new Gloster.

Also Read: MG Hector Dual Delight launched, available in 2 colours

MG has had a good start in the Indian market with the launch of the popular Hector SUV. Now, the company is slowly expanding its footprint in the industry. The Gloster will be MG’s fourth product in India after the Hector, Hector Plus, and the electric ZS EV.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more MG updates and other four-wheeler news.