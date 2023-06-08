New Mercedes G-Class Launched in India: 400d Adventure & 400d AMG

The much-awaited new Mercedes G-Class has arrived in the Indian market. The butch SUV is now available in our country in 2 variants - 400d Adventure and 400d AMG.

The G 400d Adventure Edition is a ‘special edition’ configured especially for the Indian market, while the G 400d AMG Line makes the timeless off-roader, sporty, and lifestyle vehicle. Customers can avail either of the models with a booking amount of INR 1.5 Lakhs.

The G 400d’s OM656 is the most powerful diesel engine in the history of Mercedes-Benz. The in-line six-cylinder diesel engine makes 330 hp and generates a maximum torque of 700 Nm at 1200 to 3200 rpm. The engine features NANOSLIDE cylinder barrels used by Mercedes-Benz in Formula 1- with ideal lubrication, reduced friction, and highly wear-resistant, thanks to hard contact surfaces with extremely fine pores for oil absorption.

The India specific ‘Adventure Edition’ will strongly appeal to customers who love outdoor activities, are highly adventure-driven and ardent off-road enthusiasts; making the G 400d ‘Adventure Edition’ a highly desirable vehicle in Mercedes-Benz India’s portfolio, reaffirming its global positioning as one of the most aspired luxury lifestyle vehicle ever.

The G 400d is for performance seekers comprising striking features lending a unique sporty character to the G 400d. The key highlights of the G 400d AMG Line are a sporty multi-functional steering wheel, multibeam LED headlamps, and sporty stainless steel spare wheel cover.