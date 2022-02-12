New Mercedes-Benz Wallbox Charger Announced

The new Mercedes-Benz Wallbox charges electric cars and plug-in hybrids fast, intelligently and conveniently. This unit is optimized for charging with up to 22 kW.

Thanks to the technical setup of the new Mercedes-Benz Wallbox for remote functions, customers can for the first time optionally start and stop charging processes using the Mercedes me App, track the current charging status and display the charging history. Another new feature is the integrated energy meter. In addition, it is technically possible to receive software updates “over-the-air” via the customer’s own Internet connection in the future. This makes the wall-mounted charging station particularly future-proof.

For example, they can control the charging process of their vehicle. With the help of an integrated energy meter, the current status of the charged electricity, as well as the overview of all charging processes, can be conveniently read in the Mercedes me App. An overview of charging costs is also available. To protect against unauthorized use, the Mercedes-Benz Wallbox can be activated or locked via the app or via RFID card.

The housing of the new Mercedes-Benz Wallbox charger follows the design principles of Mercedes-EQ and thus becomes a design piece for garage or carport. At the same time, it is robust and allows intuitive operation. The wallbox controls the charging process, adapts the charging power to the charging process and delivers up to 22 kW in three phases. This makes charging many times faster than at a conventional household socket. A multi-coloured LED light on the wallbox indicates the current status of the charging process. The integrated safety components of the wallbox, assuming the unit is correctly installed, provide additional protection against fault currents for the vehicle, the house installation and the wallbox during charging.

The Mercedes-Benz Wallbox is expected to be available in Germany and in many European countries in April 2022 at Mercedes-Benz dealers. In some markets, it is also successively available online in the Mercedes-Benz Shop. Selected installation partners will also offer the Mercedes-Benz Wallbox. The recommended retail price in Germany is 990 Euros (incl. 19% VAT) for the Mercedes-Benz Wallbox, in addition to the costs for professional installation. The respective national installation partner supports the consultation and installation of the wallbox.