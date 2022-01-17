New Maruti Celerio CNG Variant Launched

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced the launch of the CNG variant of the stylish and urban Celerio. The introduction of the Maruti Celerio CNG is aligned with the company’s commitment to further strengthen its growing green vehicles portfolio in India.

Powered by next-generation Dual Jet, Dual VVT K-Series 1.0L engine, the Maruti Celerio CNG delivers an incredible mileage of 35.60 km/kg* and has a CNG tank capacity of 60 litres (water filling capacity). It is factory-fitted and offers optimum performance, ensuring enhanced safety, unmatched convenience, and great fuel efficiency.

The new Maruti Celerio was launched in November 2021 in a petrol avatar and has received a phenomenal customer response with close to 25,000 bookings in just two months of its launch. It ticks all the boxes of customer expectation with a superior driving experience, unrivalled fuel efficiency, and a host of features that offer comfort, convenience, and safety at an attractive price. The cumulative sales for Celerio have crossed 6,00,000 units.

The launch of Maruti Suzuki’s S-CNG vehicle range is aligned to and complements the Government of India’s vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the country’s primary energy mix from 6.2% now to 15% by 2030. The Government is working to rapidly increase the CNG fuel pumps network in the country.

The Maruti Celerio CNG costs INR 6.58 lakh (ex-showroom). In CNG mode, the engine produces 41.7 kW of max power at 5300 rpm and 82.1 Nm of peak torque at 3400 rpm.