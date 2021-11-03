New Maruti Celerio Bookings Now Open

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced the commencement of the bookings for its much-awaited and stylish, the all-new Maruti Celerio. Customers can reserve a new Maruti Celerio for a token amount of INR 11,000 either online or by visiting an authorised ARENA dealership.

The new Maruti Celerio is powered by the next-gen K-series, dual-jet, dual VVT engine that features the idle start-stop function. The upcoming hatchback will also have all-new styling, design and energetic interior. Maruti Suzuki will also offer a host of safety features along with segment-first comfort and convenience features.

Carrying forward Maruti Suzuki’s new design language, the new Celerio with 3D organic sculpted design and with dynamic characters creates an unmistakable design impression. The front fascia sports an all-new radiant grill with sharp chrome accents combined with an aggressive headlamp that gives it a signature look.

Announcing the commencement of the bookings for the all-new Celerio, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Since its launch, Celerio took the market by storm with its unique style and the revolutionary Auto Gear Shift (AGS) Technology, that helped democratize the two-pedal technology in the country. Brand Celerio has since then stood for new age technology, modern design and practicality. Today’s urban, progressive and aspirational customers, look for lively, active and vivid products to match their persona. The All-New Celerio with a new petrol engine, vibrant and stylish design, and host of segment-first features is an all-rounder. We are confident that the All-New Celerio will once again energize the compact segment.”