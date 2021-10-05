2 New Mahindra XUV700 Variants Introduced: AX7 Luxury MT & AT+AWD

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has introduced two new variants of the Mahindra XUV700 SUV in response to the customers’ requests. The new trims are called the AX7 Luxury AT and AT + AWD. These will be available with an optional Luxury Pack.

In addition to the standard AX7 features, the luxury pack will include features like Immersive 3D Sound by Sony, electrically deployed Smart Door Handles, 360-degree Surround View, Blind View Monitoring, Electronic Park Brake, Driver Knee Airbag, Passive Keyless Entry, Continuous Digital Video Recording and Wireless Charging.

The Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Luxury MT has been priced at INR 19.99 lakh. On the other hand, the AT + AWD trim costs INR 22.98 lakh. Both are powered by the diesel engine and are 7-seater models. These prices will be applicable for the first 25,000 bookings which will commence from 7 Oct, 10 am onwards.

Apart from that, Mahindra has also launched an Industry-first ‘Add to Cart’ functionality on its website for the XUV700. It allows customers to save variant configurations, including fuel type, seating capacity, colour and dealer preference ahead of the booking commencement. Upon the completion of the booking, any further modifications made by the buyer to the variant will be treated as a fresh booking.

All prices are ex-showroom