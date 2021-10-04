Mahindra Thar Clocks 75,000 Bookings Since its Launch on 2 Oct 2020

The new Mahindra Thar was launched just more than a year ago on 2 Oct 2020. Since then, the off-road capable SUV has garnered 75,000 bookings. The millennials account for over 40% of bookings. Another interesting fact is that 50% of the bookings are for the automatic variant and 25% of the total bookings are for the petrol variant.

The new Mahindra Thar celebrates 7 decades of M&M’s rich heritage and 4x4 legacy. It offers a unique combination of an iconic design and breath-taking performance, the latter being possible with the powerful 2.0L mStallion TGDi Petrol engine and 2.2L mHawk Diesel engine.

Thar’s legendary off-road capability is matched with superior on-road handling and drive quality, while comfort and technology features make this a sophisticated authentic SUV for everyday use. Engineered for world-class safety and with a host of passive and active safety features, the new Mahindra Thar has been rated as the safest off-road SUV by Global NCAP with an adult and child safety rating of 4-stars.

The new Mahindra Thar has won over 19 awards since its launch last year. Its sheer capability has been acknowledged in its reviews. It has also forged a formidable community that loves to explore the impossible. The last generation Thar was available only with diesel engines and a manual gearbox option. On the other hand, the new model is the largest selling 4WD vehicle in India.