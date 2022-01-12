New Land Rover Range Rover Bookings in India Open

Bookings for the new Land Rover Range Rover in India have started. The model is available to order now with prices starting from INR 2.31 crore, ex-showroom India.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “The Range Rover sits at the pinnacle of luxury SUVs in India and the new fifth-generation Range Rover ups the desirability quotient significantly higher.”

The new Range Rover provides the latest mild-hybrid (MHEV) 3.0 L petrol engine, delivering power of 400 PS and torque of 550 Nm, and 3.0 L diesel engine, delivering power of 350 PS and torque of 700 Nm. A powerful new petrol flagship - 4.4 L Twin Turbo V8 delivering power of 530 PS and torque of 750 Nm – ensures increased refinement and performance.

The New Range Rover maintains its rich bloodline of pioneering innovation with a suite of technologies designed to effortlessly enhance convenience, efficiency, refinement and safety. Land Rover’s latest Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0) is the enabler-in-chief and includes Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) updates for more than 70 electronic modules, meaning the New Range Rover will constantly evolve, improve and remain up to date as it matures.

The New Range Rover elevates Land Rover’s award-winning Pivi Pro infotainment technology with its largest-ever touchscreen. The 33.27 cm (13.1) curved, floating screen embodies the architectural lightness of the interior with a minimalist frame design.