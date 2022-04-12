New Hyundai Palisade SUV Teased Ahead of Official Debut

Teaser image of the new Hyundai Palisade has been released by the company ahead of the SUV's official debut.

The significantly enhanced Hyundai Palisade will make its global debut at the New York International Auto Show on April 13.

The design of the new Palisade conveys dignified refinement with clear differentiation worthy of a flagship SUV. A wider cascading grille form outlines rugged parametric shield elements for a premium appearance. The new forward lighting signature features vertically-connected LED composite lights that frame the grille creating a sharp-edged, technical appeal. New, multi-spoke alloy wheels fill the wheel openings for a solid, premium appearance.