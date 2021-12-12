New Hyundai Dealership in Mumbai Metropolitan Region Opens

Hyundai has inaugurated a new dealership - Modi Hyundai - in Mumbai. The new outlet is situated at Kalyan, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR, Maharashtra).

Promoted by Mr. Vikram Modi and Mr. Vivek Modi, Modi Hyundai is a state-of-the-art dealership spread across a total built-up area of 40,000 sq. ft. (8,500 sq. ft. showroom and 31,500 sq. ft. workshop). This happens to be their third Hyundai dealership after Malad and Kanjurmarg.

Commenting on the opening of the new dealership, Mr TarunGarg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Mumbai Metropolitan Region is a key market for Hyundai. We are glad to inaugurate a new Hyundai Dealership - ‘Modi Hyundai’ in Kalyan. We believe ‘Modi Hyundai’ will further strengthen our presence to meet the growing demand for Hyundai products. Being a State-of-the-Art dealership, it will provide prompt and efficient sales & service to our valued customers adding Quality Time for a happy life”.

Hyundai has a wide sales and service network in the country with 1247 sales outlets and 1360 service outlets.

In other news, Hyundai has announced the launch of ‘Hyundai Smart Care Clinic’, a 10-day nationwide customer connect program offering periodic maintenance, sanitization, road-side assistance (RSA) along with special year-end offers and benefits.