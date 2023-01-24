New Hyundai Aura Launched, Prices Start at Rs 6.29 Lakh

The new Hyundai Aura has been launched in India. The latest iteration of the model is available at introductory prices that start from Rs 6.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Hyundai AURA has been equipped with best-in-class safety with over 30 safety features, while also enhancing convenience by offering multiple first & best-in-segment features. Additionally, to enhance value offered to customers, the new Hyundai AURA also comes with 4-Airbags as standard (Driver, Passenger & Side Airbags) with an option of 6 Airbags.

The new Hyundai AURA captures the interest of customers through a modern and trendy exterior appeal. The façade of the new Hyundai AURA evokes a contemporary charm with the new Painted Black Radiator Grille and new LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) on front bumper. The Front Bumper has also been redesigned to impart a wider and more stately look to this sedan.

The new Hyundai AURA will offer customers a choice of three future-ready powertrain options that are RDE compliant and E20 Fuel ready - 1.2 l Kappa petrol with 5 speed manual transmission; 1.2 l Kappa petrol with Smart Auto AMT; and 1.2 l Bi-Fuel (Petrol with CNG) with 5 speed manual transmission. Delivering a smooth and pleasant driving experience, the 1.2 l Kappa petrol engine ensures robust power and strong performance. Hyundai’s Smart Auto AMT ensures a pleasant driving experience, be it in crowded city traffic or on open highways.

The new Hyundai AURA is available with 6 Monotone Colour Options – Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night (New), Teal Blue and Fiery Red.