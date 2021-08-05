New Honda Amaze Production, Despatch to Dealers Begin, Launch Soon

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has announced that it has commenced the mass production of its new Honda Amaze. The updated sedan is also getting despatched to dealers from the company’s manufacturing facility in Tapukara, Rajasthan.

Speaking about the same, Mr. Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Sales and Marketing Honda Cars India Limited, said:

After the successful ramp-up at our manufacturing plant streamlining supplies for all models, we have begun the mass production and despatches of the new Amaze to ensure the availability of cars across the network from the time of launch. We are confident, the new Amaze with its more premium & sophisticated offering will appeal to our customers and be the perfect choice for their families.

Only recently Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) had started accepting pre-bookings of the new Honda Amaze. The company had also released a press statement about the same. Interested buyers can reserve the new Amaze online via the company’s ‘Honda from Home’ platform on the official website by paying a token amount of INR 5,000. Honda is also accepting pre-bookings of the upcoming car at its authorised dealerships across the country. However, the booking amount, in this case, has been set at INR 21,000.

The new Honda Amaze is slated to be launched in the Indian market on 18 August 2021. It will feature an updated look, revised exterior styling, and improved interior. These changes would make the new sedan even more desirable than before. The current Amaze is Honda’s largest selling model in India and enjoys a diverse customer base. Known for its bold design, spacious interior, advanced features and safety technologies, the Amaze has two engine options - a 1.5L i-DTEC diesel mill and a 1.2L i-VTEC petrol motor - available in both manual gearbox and CVT options.