New Hero MotoCorp Dealership in Dubai Opens

Hero MotoCorp has inaugurated a new exclusive dealership in Dubai. Expanding its footprint in the UAE, the company commenced operations at the new exclusive showroom located in the Al Gazal Mall, on 2nd December Street, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. The state-of-the-art workshop, enabling 3S (sales, service, spares) operations, is located at Al Quoz Road No.318, Al Quoz Industrial Area III, Dubai.

The showroom spread over 625 sq. ft. displays the range of Hero MotoCorp motorcycles and scooters, while the workshop with two service bays provides the best-in-class aftersales service experience and spare parts to customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Bhan, Head – Global Business, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Gulf region is a strategically important part of our aggressive global expansion plans. Our aim is to bring world-class products and services to customers here and excite the market. We are focusing on providing extensive after-sales support to our customers and keep expanding in this market.”

During the inauguration, 100 Hero MotoCorp motorcycles were also handed over to SS Delivery Services LLC, the preferred partner for prominent food delivery aggregators in the region.