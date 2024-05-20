New Bentley Continental GT is Coming!

Bentley is set to unveil the fourth-generation Continental GT in June, marking the debut of the brand’s innovative Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain. This new model will deliver an impressive 782 PS and 1000 Nm of torque, along with a 50-mile (80 km) electric-only range and CO2 emissions under 50 g/km (WLTP).

As the most powerful and dynamically capable Bentley road car in the company's 105-year history, the new Continental GT will also be the most sustainable, without compromising on the handcrafted luxury and exceptional materials that define Bentley.

Also Read: Bentley Named Britain’s Most Admired Automotive Manufacturer Again

The car features advanced chassis technology, including active all-wheel drive with torque vectoring, four-wheel steering, an electronic Limited Slip Differential, 48V electric active anti-roll control, and new dual-valve dampers. Complementing these innovations is a fresh design and a suite of cutting-edge technologies.

The Continental GT, originally launched in 2002, was instrumental in Bentley's revival, boosting sales tenfold and redefining the brand. Drawing inspiration from the 1952 R Type Continental, the Continental GT has consistently embodied luxury Grand Touring with its power line, haunch, and sloping roofline.

Also Read: Powerful & Luxurious Bentley Bentayga Mulliner Arrives in UAE

The second generation debuted in 2010, followed by a 4.0-liter V8 option in 2012. The third generation, introduced in 2018, featured a new platform, engine, suspension, electrical architecture, and design, setting new standards in the luxury GT segment.

Over the past two decades, the Continental GT has set speed records, won championships, and become Bentley’s second most popular model after the Bentayga. With the 100,000th unit set to be handcrafted at Bentley’s Dream Factory in Crewe, England, the Continental GT remains a symbol of Bentley's enduring legacy and future-forward innovation.