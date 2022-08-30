New Audi Q3 Launched, Available in 2 Variants, Priced From Rs 44.89 lakh

The new Audi Q3 has been launched in India. The latest offering from the German car maker is available in 2 variants - Premium plus and Technology. The former has been priced at Rs 44.89 lakh whereas the latter will set you back by Rs 50.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Audi Q3 comes with the quattro all-wheel-drive system, which offers a major boost in terms of traction, agility, stability and dynamic handling in all road conditions. Additionally, to enhance and adjust the driving characteristics of the new Audi Q3, the Audi Drive Select allows the driver to choose between different driving modes.

Now in its second generation, the Audi Q3 is not only visually more dynamic but has also taken a leap forward in terms of spaciousness, versatility and technology. Equipped with quattro all-wheel drive as standard and a 2.0 L TFSI petrol engine, the new Audi Q3 with 190 hp and 320 Nm of torque, goes from 0-100 km/h in just 7.3 seconds.

The new Audi Q3 is available in five exterior colour options - Pulse Orange, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue. The interior colour options available include Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige. Deliveries for the new Audi Q3 will begin towards the end of the year.

For a hassle-free ownership experience, the new Audi Q3 is available with a host of ownership benefits including a 5-year Extended Warranty and a 3-year / 50,000 km Comprehensive Service Value Package for the first 500 customers. Existing Audi India customers also receive loyalty benefits.