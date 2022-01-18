MS Dhoni Buys Land Rover 3 at Big Boy Toyz Online Auction

MS Dhoni has bought a Land Rover 3 at the Big Boy Toyz online auction that was held on 19 December 2021. The first-of-its-kind event showcased a total of 19 exclusive cars and witnessed participation from celebrities and the super-rich from the entire country.

Big Boy Toyz showcased a list of 19 exclusive cars for auction including Rolls Royces, Cadillacs, Buicks, Chevrolets, Land Rovers, Austin, Mercedes and others. These cars were renowned collections from all over the country and were being displayed at the flagship showroom in Gurgaon.

The auction for Beetle started at Re 1 and went up to Rs 25 lakhs. The auction saw participation from a new set of clients who didn't know where to buy vintage cars from and most were first-time vintage car buyers. Few celebrities also participated in the auction too. MS Dhoni participated in the auction and bought a Land Rover 3 for himself. There were high interest and strong response on all the cars with 50% of the total stock being sold.

Big Boy Toyz wants to strengthen its vintage and classic car division in the country and aims to expand it into a 100 cr vertical in the coming years. BBT has planned to come up with fresh online auctions of vintage and classic cars every two months. The next auction is scheduled to happen again by the end of February, 2022 with a new inventory of Vintage and Classic cars.

BBT provided the bidders with two premium plans to choose from. The Enthusiasts Plan was priced at INR 1 lakhs and allowed bidders to bid for 2 cars, and a Connoisseur Plan which required an INR 2 lakhs deposit where bidders were eligible to bid for 4 cars with no upper limit on the car values.