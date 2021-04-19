Modified Mahindra Thar By Azad 4x4 Is A Stunner - Video

Azad 4x4, a custom modification shop based out of Delhi, specialize in customization and modification of adventure and lifestyle vehicles. Here we have a great example of a modified Mahindra Thar by Azad 4x4, which is also currently the hottest vehicle in their shop. The company has built several aftermarket kits and accessories for the new Thar that can be purchased individually or as a package. This particular example is one of the nicest done by the company so far. Let us take you through it in a little more detail.
Starting with the face, this modified Mahindra Thar gets a Jeep-like blacked-out seven-slatted vertical grille that looks very similar to that of the Wrangler. The stock headlamps have been swapped for full-LED units with LED DRL rings, which again look very similar to the Wrangler. This Thar gets a new offroad-spec bumper that's built out of metal and fiber parts, so that it does not hinder the working of the airbag sensors. The bumper also gets a steel skid plate at the bottom and tow hooks mounted on it. There's also a pair of aftermarket auxiliary lamps mounted on the fenders that will come very useful on off-road trails at night.In profile, an important addition to this modified Thar are electric steps on either side which operate automatically with the opening and closing of the door. One of the biggest modifications on this Thar is its new hardtop roof. Azad 4x4 has swapped the stock hardtop for a new steel hardtop. The company say its a more robust unit and has improved sound insulation and damping. There's also a roof rack mounted on the top. At the rear, there aren't any major modifications. It however gets new LED reflector and a tail-gate mounted aftermarket tray table.
One of the biggest design highlights of this Thar have to be those gorgeous red and black steel wheels wrapped in offroad-spec tires. On the inside, this Mahindra Thar comes with new seats wrapped in faux leather upholstery. It also gets arm rests for the front and rear row, new mats, new cup-holders and a mobile phone tray. There's also added padding around the center console for more comfort for your knees. Heck, it even gets a sunroof. Apart from this Wrangler-like kit, the company has several more exterior and interior kits for the new Thar. The cost of these modifications depend on the exact parts you choose to spec your Thar with. This particular example features mods worth INR 7-8 lakhs. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more tastefully modified cars and other four-wheeler news.