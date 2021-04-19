Modified Mahindra Thar By Azad 4x4 Is A Stunner - Video

Thehas always been a great canvas for modifications and personalization. In fact, that has almost been the very essence of the Thar for the longest time. With the new generation of the Thar, we will say thathas almost eliminated the necessity for any modifications, as it comes so good from the factory itself. That said, the Thar is still a great canvas and there's a huge demand and following for modified Mahindra Thars across the country.Azad 4x4, a custom modification shop based out of Delhi, specialize in customization and modification of adventure and lifestyle vehicles. Here we have a great example of a modified Mahindra Thar by Azad 4x4, which is also currently the hottest vehicle in their shop. The company has built several aftermarket kits and accessories for the new Thar that can be purchased individually or as a package. This particular example is one of the nicest done by the company so far. Let us take you through it in a little more detail.

