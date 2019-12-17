Mitsubishi Outlander gets a significant price cut, gains new equipment

You read it first on IndianAutosBlog.com!

The Mitsubishi Outlander was launched in India at INR 31.54 lakh* in June last year. In October this year, its price was slashed to make it much more affordable. Here are the details.

The. Mitsubishi Outlander’s new price is INR 26.93 lakh*, which means that it is INR 4.61 lakh* more affordable now. What’s more, there’s new equipment onboard. A 7.0-inch infotainment system was introduced along with the price cut, and it offers Android Auto (mirroring). Previously, there was an even more basic head unit with a 6.1-inch touchscreen. Like the old unit, the new one seems to be an aftermarket unit.

Like the old head unit, the new one lacks satellite navigation, which is simply unacceptable in this segment. Worse than that, rear AC vents have been given a miss once again. However, the Mitsubishi Outlander does have an excuse for all those missing features now - the price. It’s way cheaper than other models considered competitors by customers while buying it. Below are the starting prices of these models:

Honda CR-V - INR 28.27 lakh*

Skoda Kodiaq - INR 33.00 lakh* (special price valid till 31 December 2019 only, otherwise INR 35.37 lakh)

Toyota Fortuner - INR 27.83 lakh*

Ford Endeavour - 29.20 lakh*

Mitsubishi hasn’t announced whether it plans to upgrade the Outlander in order to continue selling it even after the BS-VI emission norms become effective (on 1 April 2019). The previous generation Pajero Sport should be discontinued by the BS-VI deadline, though.

Also See: India-bound new Mitsubishi Pajero Sport (facelift) - 2019 Thai Motor Expo

Mitsubishi had said in mid-2018 that it plans to launch the Eclipse Cross in our market by 2020, but it hasn’t spoken of any developments about the same since. The latest generation Pajero Sport, a model holding great potential if priced right, continues being mysteriously absent even four years after its global debut in August 2015 and its mid-cycle update in July this year.

*Ex-showroom