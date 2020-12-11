2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Spied In The US Ahead Of Global Debut

The Mitsubishi Outlander is a forgotten SUV here in India. And that's an irony because the Outlander is a true-blue SUV and now when SUVs are really trending, it's a sore to miss this properly capable Mitsubishi SUV. The Mitsubishi Outlander name continues to be alive in several markets abroad and the company is even coming out with a brand-new generation of the SUV, as has been revealed by these spy images. Although it is not much relevant for India, here's a closer look the next-gen Mitsubishi Outlander ahead of its official debut.

The 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander is based on the Engelberg Tourer concept that the company unveiled last year. What's impressive is that the production-spec model resembles the concept very closely. It has a very intimidating, butch stance which SUV buyers really appreciate. This particular model was spotted in the US and the fact that the SUV has been spied completely without camouflage at this stage hints that it must have been spotted during a photo or an ad shoot.

Like most other SUVs these days, the Mitsubishi Outlander too adopts a split LED headlamp setup as was seen on the concept and on other newer Mitsu's like the Outlander Sport and Eclipse Cross. You either love it or hate it, just like the Hyundai Creta in India. The rest of the design is however very butch and imposing. The Outlander has also massively grown in size, stepping up from being a compact SUV to be a mid-sizer. That leaves the Outlander Sport to fully embrace the compact segment from Mitsubishi with the Eclipse Cross now being their smallest offering.

These images however do not give us a look inside the cabin of the new Outlander. However, considering that the exterior looks pretty close to the concept, and the interiors of the Engelberg Tourer concept looked pretty much production ready, we aren't expecting many changes there. It is also significantly more upmarket and techy than the outgoing model. Although we do not have exact details about what will be powering the Outlander, it is understood that the SUV will share its platform with the Nissan Rogue and will also use a Nissan-sourced engine as part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance.

The new Outlander could be powered by a PHEV setup, echoing the Engelberg Tourer concept. The concept vehicle had all-wheel drive, thanks to front and rear electric motors. Mitsubishi even claimed that the concept could travel over 700 km per WLTP with a fully charged battery pack and tank full of fuel, thanks to the PHEV system. The Mitsubishi Outlander was one of the worth-selling vehicles in the US in the first half of year. The company would thus be looking to really change their fortune with the new-gen car.

[Image Source : allcarnews]