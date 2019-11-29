India-bound new Mitsubishi Pajero Sport (facelift) - 2019 Thai Motor Expo Live

The 2019 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport was officially revealed in Thailand on 25 July 2019. It is currently on display at the ongoing 2019 Thai Motor Expo. The current generation model was introduced back in 2015 and received a much-required makeover almost four years down the line.

With the facelift, the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport has gained a slew of changes inside-out. Most significant update of all is the sharper and more dynamic front-end which has reflections of the facelifted Mitsubishi Triton. The company's signature 'Dynamic Shield' front-face design concept has seen an evolutionary update. The mid-size SUV now uses a tweaked front grille, two-tier front light setup, new bumper and a new skid plate. While on the sides, it rolls on freshly designed dual-tone, double-spoke alloy wheels. Updates at the rear include new lighting graphics for the combination lamps, new skid plate and a remastered bumper.

Apart from the design tweaks, the new Mitsubishi Pajero Sport packs various new convenience features, such as a powered tailgate, 8-inch colour digital instrument cluster and Mitsubishi Remote Control. The latter can be used for variety of functions including remote operation for the powered tailgate. The refreshed SUV features a new steering wheel and a new climate control panel as well. Also new is an all-black theme with silver touch-ups on the steering wheel, door handles, gear lever and centre console. These updates have contributed to making the cabin more premium and plusher than ever.

As for the mechanicals, the Thai-spec 2019 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport uses the 4N15 2.4-litre diesel engine which is known to produce 181 PS at 3,500 rpm and 430 Nm of torque at 2,500 rpm. The engine comes paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard. The Super-Select 4WD-II system is optional.

In India, the new Mitsubishi Pajero Sport may be launched as a CBU import from Thailand by mid-2020. It may cost at least around INR 30 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.