Mini Highlights Advanced Safety Tech Across Lineup

Mini has outlined the active and passive safety technologies across its current range, reinforcing its strong safety credentials backed by multiple five-star Euro NCAP ratings.

All current Mini models come equipped with an extensive sensor suite, including up to 12 ultrasonic sensors, five cameras and five radar systems. These underpin a wide array of driver assistance features designed to enhance everyday safety.

Standard active safety tech includes lane departure warning with steering intervention, front collision warning with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with braking function, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and exit warning.

A key highlight is the Pre-Crash system, which uses sensor data and vehicle dynamics to anticipate potential collisions. It can take preventive measures such as closing windows and sunroof, and adjusting seat positions to reduce injury risk.

Models like the Mini Cooper, Mini Aceman and Mini Countryman offer optional Driving Assistant Plus, adding semi-autonomous capabilities like lane-keeping assist and stop-and-go adaptive cruise control. The Countryman further gets Driving Assistant Professional, which includes features such as lane-change assist and traffic light recognition.

On the passive safety front, Mini employs a rigid body structure, multiple airbags, advanced seatbelt systems and an active bonnet to improve pedestrian protection.