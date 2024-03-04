MINI Countryman Electric Starts Rolling Off Production Lines

Four months after launching production of the combustion-engined MINI Countryman, the all-electric version is now rolling off the lines at Leipzig as well.

After phasing out production of the BMW i3, the birthplace of electric mobility at the BMW Group has welcomed another fully electric car to its range. It now manufactures four models with three drive types by two brands, all on a single production line: the BMW 1 Series, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (including the plug-in hybrid version), the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and the MINI Countryman in both its fully electric and combustion-powered versions.

The MINI Countryman Electric represents a major step in the MINI brand’s transition to full electrification by 2030 and combines an electrified go-kart feel with zero local emissions mobility. It comes in two fully electric variants: the Countryman E (150 kW, 204 hp electricity consumption 17.4 – 15.7 kWh/100 km CO2 emissions 0 g/km) and the more powerful all-wheel Countryman SE ALL4 (230 kW, 313 hp electricity consumption 18.5 – 16.8 kWh/100 km CO2 emissions 0 g/km).

With the production launch of the MINI Countryman Electric, all three stages of the Gen 5 high-voltage battery production process are now represented at BMW Group Plant Leipzig: cell coating, module production and battery assembly. Operations in all three are currently ramping up, with five cell-coating, three module-production and two high-voltage battery-production lines now in place.