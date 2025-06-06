MINI Countryman E JCW Pack Debuts in India — Only 20 Units on Offer

MINI India has launched the all-electric Countryman E John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack, a sporty and exclusive take on its electrified SUV. Priced at ₹62 lakh (ex-showroom), the limited-edition model is available only via the MINI Online Shop, with just 20 units up for grabs. Deliveries start June 10, 2025.

Blending MINI’s legendary go-kart dynamics with the motorsport-inspired JCW trim, this version features Legend Grey or Midnight Black paint, black sport stripes, JCW-specific bumpers, grille, 19-inch alloys, and JCW sport seats in recycled upholstery. The cabin gets a premium touch with a panoramic sunroof, paddle shifters, ambient lighting, and the 240mm circular OLED touchscreen powered by MINI Operating System 9.

The electric drivetrain delivers 204 hp and 250 Nm, doing 0-100 km/h in 8.6 seconds. It packs a 66.45 kWh battery, offering a WLTP range of up to 462 km, and supports 130 kW DC fast charging (10–80% in 29 minutes).

Safety and convenience are top-notch with Cruise Control, Parking Assistant Plus with 360° camera, and JCW sport brakes. Ownership perks include an 8-year battery warranty, custom finance options, and MINI Smart Finance benefits.