MG Motor Launches MG Rain Check Nationwide Monsoon Service Camp

MG Motor India has announced the commencement of a Nationwide Monsoon Service Camp- ‘MG Rain Check’ for its customers.

Strengthening its commitment to providing positive customer experiences, the brand will offer comprehensive vehicle health check-ups, complimentary car top wash/dry washes, and complimentary brake pad cleaning to ensure vehicles are in top shape in the harsh Indian monsoon.

Through MG rain check, the carmaker will offer health check-ups to MG customers by trained and well-qualified technicians. The Monsoon Camp will also include attractive offers and packages for customers, like 50% off front wiper blades, reduced prices on VAS packages, and offers on tyres and batteries.

The comprehensive check-up and services are recommended for MG owners to ensure uninterrupted vehicle performance during the monsoon season. The brand intends to turn this requirement into a delightful experience for its customers. Since MG values customer convenience and satisfaction, their camps will ensure they stay on the go.