MG Motor India Launches MG Changemakers Season 4

MG Motor India has launched the 4th season of its 'MG Changemakers' initiative organized in collaboration with 101 India, a youth-focused storytelling platform. This initiative is in line with MG and 101 India’s aim to honour and recognize Indian women willing to change society with their sheer intent and passion.

This year, the emphasis of MG Changemakers is on ‘Sustainability’ as a collective imperative and an individual calling. With a stated and actively pursued a commitment to achieving a healthy and emission-free lifestyle for all, MG Motor is continuously balancing all its activities through conscious sustainability initiatives aimed at reducing its carbon footprint.

Keeping in line with the three preceding seasons, this year’s MG Changemakers will also applaud heroes in their own right. The standard-bearers of change and inspirational individuals, this year’s impactful Changemakers are six remarkable women who have been at the forefront of pioneering and constructively innovative sustainable interventions in society. These stalwarts not only eloquently echo the company's spirit of sustainability but also inspire countless others to follow in their footsteps.

The six women are as under:

1. Dr. Janak Palta McGilligan, a Padam Shri Recipient who has empowered more than 2 lakh rural and tribal women and girls.

2. Jal Saheli, who is working in Bundelkhand on water-related issues. She has helped avert droughts in over 100 villages and has helped build 450 check dams and 56 lakes.

3. Chandani Khandelwal, a Bhubaneswar-based graduate of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), is involved in the manufacturing of eco-friendly packaging made of bamboo, grass, and leaves, and in so doing, provides livelihood to 500 female artisans.

4. Monisha Narke, who makes school desks out of cartons and recycles 750 tonnes of garbage every year.

5. Licypriya Kangujam, often referred to as 'India’s Greta Thunberg', is one of the youngest global climate activists.

6. Nalini Shekar, co-founder, and Executive Director of Hasiru Dala passion lies in helping unorganized garbage industry workers regain dignity, have better access to stable employment, and provide for their families' social security.

MG Changemakers was first introduced in 2018 to recognize and honour the spirit of women who inspire societal change. Since then, the initiative has accredited multiple women who work to improve their communities and empower individuals. Season 4 of this program takes this initiative ahead. Aimed at building a community of changemakers from across the country, the program encourages participation through an open invite where nominees can connect by sharing their inspiring stories. Select entries are felicitated, and their focused undertakings are strengthened and enabled through the MG Motor India network in all possible ways.