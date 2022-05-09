MG Motor India Becomes a Part of 1 Lakh Families

Motor India announced that it has become a part of 100,000 happy families in India. This marks a new milestone in the brand's journey centred on constant innovation, experiential customer service, and a dedication to sustainability and community.

From introducing new technologies to empowering women, MG has made a difference beyond just selling cars. The brand introduced India’s first Internet SUV – Hector, India’s first Pure Electric Internet SUV – ZS EV, India’s first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV – Gloster and MG Astor - India's first SUV with a personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology.

MG has also solidified the concept of Car-as-a-Platform (CaaP), making cars smarter and safer. The brand is moving swiftly towards its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility in India.

Since its inception, customers, partners, and employees have been at the core of MG’s operations. As a testament to its commitment to customer delight through its products and on-ground experiences, the carmaker was recently named No.1 in J.D. Power 2021’s India Sales Satisfaction Study (SSI) and India Customer Service Index Study (CSI).

The brand has further created a positive experience and environment for its dealers and employees. As a result, it has also secured the second position among 4-wheeler mass-market vehicles in dealer satisfaction as per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Based on its focus on leadership development, culture, maximizing human potential, and creating a diverse workplace, the brand has recently been certified as a Great Place To Work.