MG Motor India Announces Nationwide Service Camp

MG Motor India has announced the annual Service Camp for its customers. The nationwide camp will be held from July 4 to July 18 across all authorised MG service centres in India.

During the Service Camp, MG customers can avail of the following offers:

Free 25 points for vehicle health check-up

Free car wash

Free battery Health Checkup

Upto 25% discount on AC service

Upto 20% off on value-added services

Attractive discount on engine oil

Special offer on tyre replacement

Commenting on the announcement, Rajesh Mehrotra, Director, After Sales, MG Motor India, said, “At MG Motor India, we keep MG owners at the centre of everything we do. We believe that the services offered during the Camp by our trained professionals will enable our customers to have a hassle-free driving experience with complete peace of mind.”