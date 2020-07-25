MG Motor India Commences Deliveries Of The New 6-Seater Hector Plus

After the launch of the new MG Hector Plus the company has now officially commenced deliveries of the 6-seater SUV. The MG Hector Plus was launched last week, first being showcased at the 2020 Delhi Auto Expo. After a warm reception, the car was eventually put into production and launched at a starting price of INR 14.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

Talking about styling, the new MG Hector Plus is not world’s apart from the design of the MG Hector. However, MG Motor India has made subtle revisions, in order to visually distinguish both models. The first change you would notice is that the MG Hector Plus gets a blacked-out grill with a bezel-less frame. Other than this, the MG Hector Plus also gets an updated, more-pronounced design for the front bumper and the rear bumper. The design of these new bumpers has also helped increase the overall length by 60mm, taking the total to 4,720mm. The wheelbase, however, remains the same. Where you would find the biggest change is inside. The MG Hector Plus gets tan-leather upholstery, which can be found on the seats, dashboard and the door panels. The MG Hector Plus now also ditches the rear bench seat, in favour of premium captain-style chairs and the addition of a third-row seat. Apart from this, the MG Hector also gets an upgraded version of MG’s infotainment system, which will be available as an over-the-air update to existing Hector customers. The MG Hector Plus is available in three variants - Sharp, Style and Super.

In terms of mechanicals, like the MG Hector, the Hector Plus is also available with a choice of three powertrain and two transmission options. The first is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit which develops 141bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. The second is an electric-hybrid version which combines the 1.5-litre petrol motor and a 48-volt battery pack. The third option is the widely-used 2.0-litre turbo diesel unit which develops 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. The Hector Plus comes standard with a 6-speed MT but can be specced with a 7-speed DCT with turbo petrol versions. The range starts at INR 14.44 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Style 1.5 MT and goes up to INR 18.24 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Sharp 2.0 MT.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more MG updates and other four-wheeler news.