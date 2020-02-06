MG Hector Plus partially revealed - Live From Auto Expo 2020 [Video]

MG has partially revealed the Hector Plus in a teaser video shot at Auto Expo 2020. The company will fully showcase the new SUV later today.

The MG Hector Plus, as its name suggests, is an extension of the MG Hector. The teaser video shows it in a shade of white colour. The upcoming SUV features more stylish split LED headlamps, a swankier grille, differently styled bumpers and tweaked tail lamps. The alloy wheels look the same as the 17-inch dual-tone machined ones of the donor model.

While the MG Hector is a five-seater, the MG Hector Plus will be a three-row model. Spy shots have confirmed a 6-seat version with two captain seats in the second row. Additionally, we expect MG to offer a 7-seat version with a split-bench seat in the second row as well. That would be aimed at buyers looking to purchase the SUV for a lower price and/or focusing more on practicality than comfort.

The MG Hector Plus should have dimensions very similar to those of the MG Hector. It will likely be sold with the same engine and transmission combinations as the MG Hector, which are listed below:

1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine (143 PS/250 Nm), 6-speed MT or 6-speed DCT, FWD

1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine (143 PS/250 Nm) with 48V mild-hybrid system, 6-speed MT, FWD

2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm), 6-speed MT

The MG Hector Plus will likely go on sale by next month. Its prices should start at above INR 13.00 lakh (ex-showroom).