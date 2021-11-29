MG Gloster SUV Completes One Year in India

SUVs have quickly become one of the most-wanted cars’ segments in the country and is continuously growing in popularity with every new launch that sees increasing competition. The country saw the quarter of July-September, adding more SUVs volumes than the hatchbacks and sedans together.

This kind of traction in the SUV segment is the first time ever in India’s automotive history owing to Indian buyers’ access to SUVs, across price points. SUVs outnumbered the hatchbacks and sedans during the second quarter of FY 2021-22 with 3,67,457 units hitting the roads, while passenger cars added up to 3,43,939 units, according to statistics from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The luxury SUV segment gained all the popularity in India with the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. However, the new MG Gloster which has completed its one year in the Indian market has been pacing impressively in the market.

The premium SUV is available in 4 feature-intensive variants in India, i.e. Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. The Sharp and top trim Savvy is available with a Twin Turbocharged Diesel engine with a four-wheel drive (4WD). The Savvy trim represents the flagship technology leadership proposition with Autonomous Level 1 Features.