MG Gloster bookings in India now officially underway

MG Motors has officially started accepting bookings for the upcoming Gloster. Interested customers can reserve the company’s first full-size SUV in the Indian market by either visiting their nearest MG dealership or online via the brand’s official website. The MG Gloster booking amount has been set at INR 1 lakh.

The new Gloster will be MG’s fourth offering in our country. It is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that would produce 224 PS of maximum power and 360 Nm of peak torque. For the transmission, there would be either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. MG might also provide a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel motor that can deliver 217 PS and 480 Nm. The transmission here would be an 8-speed automatic unit.

We will get to see different driving modes in the new Gloster. Rock, Sand, and Eco - each of these modes triggers the SUV’s intelligent 4-wheel drive system which controls the amount of power sent to each wheel to help the car tackle the present surface condition. This means that the Gloster should perform quite well even in off-road situations.

The MG Gloster will come with a few segment-first features including autonomous parking, and emergency stop and collision avoidance system (CAS). It will also have an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) which would offer safety features such as Blind Spot Detection, Front Collision Warning, Lane Mitigation Alert, and more. Perhaps, it is because of these features that MG is marketing the Gloster as India’s first autonomous level-1 premium SUV.

The MG Gloster is expected to be launched during the upcoming festive season. It will compete with the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, and Mahindra Alturas G4.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more MG updates and other four-wheeler news.