MG Comet EV Arrives in Indian Market with Interesting Features & Affordable Price

MG Motor India has launched its newest addition to the electric vehicle market, the MG Comet EV. This sleek and stylish 3-door electric hatchback boasts a price tag of only Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom) - making it an affordable option for those looking to switch to an eco-friendly vehicle.

The MG Comet EV is equipped with dual 10.25-inch screens for the touchscreen infotainment system, which has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, along with a digital instrument cluster. The car also sports a funky 2-spoke steering wheel with Apple-inspired controls, adding to its unique charm. Other features of the car include keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs, dual airbags, rear parking sensors, and a rear-view camera.

The MG Comet EV is powered by a 17.3 kWh battery pack, which offers a range of 230 km on a single charge. The electric motor generates 41 BHP and 110 Nm, providing a smooth and efficient ride. According to MG, the battery can be charged from 0-100% in 7 hours using a 3.3 kW charger, or from 10-80% in just 5 hours.

The MG Comet EV will be available for delivery starting May 15, 2023, and it will compete with the Tata Tiago EV, which is priced at Rs 8.69 lakh. With its impressive features, affordable price tag, and eco-friendly nature, the Comet EV could be a hit in the Indian market.