Mercedes Reveals Electric C-Class Cabin Ahead of Global Debut

20/04/2026 - 09:53 | Mercedes-Benz,  ,   | IAB Team

Mercedes-Benz has previewed the interior of its upcoming all-electric C-Class, just days before its global debut on 20 April 2026 via a livestream from South Korea.

Mercedes Benz C Class Interior

The headline feature is the stunning pillar-to-pillar MBUX Hyperscreen, packing around 10 million pixels for a truly immersive digital experience. Buyers can also opt for a smaller MBUX Superscreen setup. The cabin itself promises more space than any previous C-Class, pushing comfort and tech further into luxury territory.

Front seats have been completely reworked, offering electro-pneumatic four-way lumbar support, ventilation, massage functions, and even 4D sound integration—bringing a more premium, lounge-like feel to the compact executive sedan.

ALSO READ: Mercedes-Benz EQS Updated with 926 km Range, Steer-by-Wire Tech

Efficiency and comfort go hand in hand with a new multi-source heat pump, which Mercedes claims heats the cabin nearly twice as fast as combustion models while using roughly half the energy.

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