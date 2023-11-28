Mercedes Opens New EV Charging Hub With Capacity of Upto 300 kW

Mercedes-Benz has inaugurated its first own German charging hub in Mannheim. By the end of the decade, Mercedes-Benz plans to establish more than 2,000 of its own charging stations worldwide with over 10,000 fast-charging points.

The new Mercedes-Benz Charging Hub in the Rhine-Main-Neckar region is located at one of Germany’s most important transport corridors and is part of the company’s global commitment to expanding the charging infrastructure. Mercedes-Benz is thus pioneering new benchmarks for fast, safe and green charging of electric vehicles.

In Mannheim, electric drivers can now charge their cars and vans at six charging points, each with an output of 300 kW. Each charger has only one port to ensure that the maximum energy reaches the charging vehicle. Thanks to intelligent charging management, each vehicle can be charged with the maximum energy available. With that, certain electric vehicle models are already able to charge from 10% to 80% in less than 20 minutes.

In addition, Mercedes-Benz has set itself the goal of making the charging stop particularly pleasant for drivers. For the development and operation of the Mercedes-Benz Charging Network in Europe, Mercedes-Benz will rely on the energy and mobility expert E.ON as a partner in the future.

Mercedes-Benz Charging Hubs are openly accessible to vehicles of all sizes, from small cars to vans from any vehicle brands. Mercedes-Benz customers also benefit from attractive conditions, such as a welcome introductory rate. This includes complimentary charging via the Mercedes me Charge charging service at all new Mercedes-Benz Charging Hubs during the initial months.