Maybach VLS Announced: Mercedes’ Next Big Step Beyond the S-Class

Mercedes-Benz has expanded its ultra-luxury lineup with the announcement of the Mercedes-Maybach VLS, a new Grand Limousine positioned above the traditional saloon space of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

Previewed earlier through the Vision V concept, the VLS signals a shift towards an even more indulgent, rear-seat-focused experience. Think less driver’s car, more private lounge on wheels. Mercedes says the VLS is aimed at customers who prioritise space, comfort and cutting-edge digital integration over outright driving dynamics.

While technical details remain under wraps, the brand has confirmed that the VLS will feature a “first-class” cabin with a strong focus on craftsmanship, premium materials and advanced digital features. The interior is expected to deliver a lounge-like environment, pushing the boundaries of what a luxury limousine can offer.

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The announcement comes shortly after the updated Maybach S-Class opened for orders in Europe, as part of Mercedes-Benz’s aggressive product rollout strategy—one the company describes as its biggest ever.

With no specs, pricing or launch timeline revealed yet, the VLS remains a bit of a mystery. But if the Vision V concept is anything to go by, this could be Mercedes-Maybach’s boldest move yet in redefining ultra-luxury mobility.