Mercedes C-Class Earns Euro NCAP Top Rating for Driver Assistance Systems

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class has clinched the prestigious “very good” rating in Euro NCAP’s latest assessment of driver assistance systems. Competing with five other models, the C-Class secured 182 points overall, excelling with an 85% score in Assistance Competence and a remarkable 97% in Safety Backup. This success highlights the effectiveness of the C-Class’s Active Emergency Stop Assist, which can autonomously change lanes and bring the vehicle to a controlled stop in case of a driver emergency.

This top rating reinforces Mercedes-Benz’s leadership in driver assistance technology, joining the ranks of the EQE Sedan, EQE SUV, and E-Class models, which have also achieved impressive Euro NCAP scores in recent years. Notably, the EQE Sedan set a benchmark with an unprecedented 85% in assistance competence and a perfect 100% in safety backup.

Euro NCAP’s updated criteria, which now include enhanced collision-avoidance requirements, put the C-Class’s robust Driving Assistance Package Plus to the test. With over 40 advanced safety features, including Active Distance Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, and PRE-SAFE PLUS, the C-Class continues to deliver exceptional safety and support for drivers and road users alike.