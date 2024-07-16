Mercedes-Benz to Launch CLE Cabriolet & GLC 43 Coupe in India

Mercedes-Benz is set to launch the CLE Cabriolet and GLC 43 Coupe in India on August 8, 2024. Both models will be imported as completely built units (CBUs).

The CLE Cabriolet, a 2-door, 4-seat convertible, is built on Mercedes’ Modular Rear Architecture (MRA). It features a sleek grille, wraparound LED headlamps, and a fabric roof. Inside, it boasts a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The CLE will likely be available in the CLE 300 4Matic or 450 4Matic variant, both with a mild-hybrid powertrain and a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe comes with ia 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, producing 415 BHP and 500 Nm, paired with a mild-hybrid system and a 9-speed automatic gearbox. Standard features include all-wheel drive, rear-wheel steering, adjustable dampers, and performance brakes.

