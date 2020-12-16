The world of hypercars is truly fascinating and there's a new generation of hypercars coming through that are all set to debut next year - the Mercedes-AMG Project One, the Aston Martin Valkyrie and the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. Of these, the Mercedes-AMG project One is arguably the most fascinating of them all. Mercedes-AMG has released a teaser video of the Project One which is now close to production and it even features the recently crowned seven-time Formula One world champion, Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time F1 champ can be seen taking the car out for a spin on the track.

Lewis Hamilton was heavily involved in the development of the engine that powers the Project One. And that sure wasn't any easy feat. The fact that Mercedes have managed to put an actual Formula One engine in the back of a road-legal car is simply a marvel from an engineering perspective. It will surely not rev as high as a Formula One engine and there will be some limiters in terms of engine speed but this is still the same engine that powered Lewis's F1 WO6 Hybrid that won him the F1 World Championship in 2015.

Also Read : Automobili Lamborghini Celebrates 30 years Of The Legendary Diablo!

If you are familiar with F1, you'd know that this is a 1.6L V6 turbocharged hybrid engine. Trust us, it is a lot more complicated than it sounds. The engine comes coupled with four electric motors, two at the front axle and two at the rear, thus giving it all-wheel drive. Now this is where it differs a little from an F1 car because power is sent only to the rear-wheels in an F1 car. But regular driver's are not half as skilled as F1 drivers. They could definitely do with the security of an all-wheel drive system. The combined output of the powertrain is over 1000hp and the engine redlines at 11,000 rpm. The Project One will be capable of speeds more than 350kph.

But it's not just the engine that has been derived from Formula One. The teaser also gives us a glimpse of a few active aerodynamic tricks which the Project One boasts off, and it simply leaves us in awe. The most jaw-dropping of them have to be the extendable two-stage rear wing. It even gets active fins over the wheel arches that open up in race mode to maximize downforce for additional grip and performance. The Project One even features F1-style Airbox on the roof of the car that feeds air into the engine.

Unfortunately. most of us will have to be satisfied with just looking at the Mercedes-AMG Project One as the company will only be producing 275 units of this hypercar. And all of them are already sold out, obviously. Deliveries are set to commence from 2021. There are however more new electrified cars coming from Mercedes-AMG from next year itself as part of AMG’s E Performance label.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mercedes-Benz updates and the latest four-wheeler news.