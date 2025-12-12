Mercedes-Benz Starts Series Production of Second-Gen eActros 400

Mercedes-Benz Trucks has started series production of the second-generation eActros 400 at its Wörth plant in Germany, expanding its electric heavy-duty lineup ahead of a wider rollout of new EV truck variants from late 2025. The latest model shares its foundation with the larger eActros 600, already in production since 2024, and will be offered both as a tractor unit and a flatbed chassis.

Unlike the eActros 600, which carries three battery packs, the new eActros 400 features two battery packs, targeting operators who require a lighter, more versatile configuration. Customers will also be able to select from two cab options, adding flexibility for different business needs.

Mercedes-Benz Trucks continues to dominate the electric heavy-duty segment, holding nearly 50% market share in Europe during Q3 2024. The company’s manufacturing strategy is becoming more streamlined as well—the eActros 400 is now fully built on the existing A-series assembly line, where electric trucks and diesel models roll out side by side. This marks a major shift from the first-generation eActros, which was electrified separately at the Future Truck Center.

Key components for the new electric truck come from Daimler Truck facilities in Mannheim, Kassel and Gaggenau, including the electric axle, transmission parts, and a front box containing high-voltage and low-voltage systems.