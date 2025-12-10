Mercedes-Benz S-Class to Power New Level 4 Robotaxi Service in Abu Dhabi

Mercedes-Benz has partnered with autonomous driving specialist Momenta to develop a Level 4 robotaxi service based on the new S-Class, with the first phase scheduled to begin in Abu Dhabi. The project will be operated by Lumo, a mobility subsidiary of UAE tech company K2, marking a major step toward commercial autonomous ride-hailing in the region.

The advanced operating system of the new S-Class is the backbone of this driverless service, offering processing power and integration capabilities required for Level 4 automation. After the testing phase in Abu Dhabi, Mercedes-Benz aims to expand the service to other global markets.

K2 has already secured federal approval to deploy autonomous vehicles in the UAE. As part of the rollout, Lumo will begin operating S-Class robotaxi test vehicles on public roads in Abu Dhabi before transitioning to full commercial service.

This initiative adds to Mercedes-Benz’s broader autonomous strategy, which includes multiple Level 4 projects targeting both private customers and commercial mobility solutions. The company is also evaluating further partnerships, including potential collaboration on a robotaxi ecosystem built around Nvidia’s Drive AV platform.

Globally, Mercedes-Benz continues to strengthen its leadership in automated driving. It is the first international automaker authorized to conduct Level 4 testing on designated urban roads and highways in Beijing, using S-Class prototypes equipped with a suite of sensors including lidar, radar and high-resolution cameras.