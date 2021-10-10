Mercedes-Benz S-Class production in India commences. The luxury carmaker has rolled out the all-new S-Class from the assembly lines of its state-of-art production facility in Chakan, Pune.

The ‘Made in India’ all-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class was rolled out of the company’s assembly lines by Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, and Piyush Arora, Executive Director, Operations, Mercedes-Benz India and will be available for ordering across all Mercedes-Benz franchise partners across the country and on Mercedes-Benz India’s e-commerce channel.

With an overwhelming response to the CBU “Launch edition” of the S-class, Mercedes-Benz now offers the Indian customers the locally manufactured version, catering to the heightened demand for the flagship. The S-Class production involves the use of the latest technology and innovations at Mercedes-Benz India’s world-class production facility at Chakan, Pune.

The S 350 d model of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class costs INR 1.57 crore. On the other hand, the S 450 4MATIC model retails at INR 1.62 crore.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “Each new generation of the S-Class is always highly anticipated and sets a new standard for the automotive industry to pursue. The current ‘World Luxury Car’ the new S-Class underscores Mercedes-Benz’s ambition of introducing the most desirable products with the highest standards in innovation, technology, safety and comfort like never before. We are, for instance, introducing for the first time, an innovative ‘car to x communication’ for the Indian market, which is tailor-made for specific conditions and set a new benchmark in modern-day use of telematics in cars, enhancing comfort and safety.”

Piyush Arora, Executive Director, Operations, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “The New S-Class is our flagship product and one of the most sophisticated modern luxury cars in Mercedes-Benz’s global portfolio. Rolling out this flagship limousine from the assembly lines in India is a matter of immense pride for our entire production team. The local production of the most advanced S-Class also calls for an equally advanced production process and adherence to stringent global quality standards. The Made in India S-Class firmly underlines the significant progress we have accomplished in advanced manufacturing and innovation in production, over the past 27 years. With the roll-out of the new S-Class, we continue to offer our discerning customers world-class products made in India.”

All prices are ex-showroom