Hyundai Begins Sales of Hydrogen XCIENT Trucks in Canada

Hyundai Translead has officially launched commercial sales of its XCIENT Fuel Cell hydrogen trucks in Canada, marking a key step in expanding zero-emission heavy-duty mobility.

The trucks will be sold through Breadner Trailers, which is being upgraded from a conventional trailer dealership into a dedicated hydrogen truck outlet. Based in Ontario, a major logistics hub, the dealer is expected to support wider adoption of fuel-cell technology in commercial fleets.

Hyundai’s XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks are already operational in Canada, with 11 units currently running as part of various hydrogen mobility initiatives in British Columbia. These include projects like the BC Hydrogen Ports initiative, the H2 Gateway Project led by HTEC, and the HDZEV programme overseen by Innovate BC.

Globally, the XCIENT Fuel Cell truck has built a solid track record, clocking over 12 million miles in Europe and nearly one million miles in North America as of early 2026.

The new dealership agreement signals Hyundai’s formal entry into the Canadian hydrogen truck market, as it looks to scale up deployment of fuel-cell commercial vehicles and support the transition to cleaner freight transport.