Honda Previews Next-Gen Hybrids, 15 Models by 2030

Honda has revealed prototypes of a next-generation Hybrid Sedan and an Acura Hybrid SUV at its business briefing in Japan, marking the beginning of an ambitious electrification push. The two models preview the first of 15 new hybrid vehicles Honda plans to launch globally by March 2030, with a primary focus on North America.

Both prototypes are built on an all-new platform featuring an upgraded two-motor hybrid system. This setup improves engine efficiency and expands the operating range, while also reducing system costs. Honda claims over 10% better fuel economy and a 30% cost reduction compared to its current hybrid technology. A newly developed electric all-wheel-drive system further enhances performance and capability.

The Honda Hybrid Sedan is slated to go on sale in 2027, while Acura’s hybrid models based on the new system will follow within two years. Looking ahead, Honda also plans to introduce larger D-segment hybrid models in North America by 2029.

To support this rollout, Honda will upgrade its North American manufacturing facilities, making them hybrid-capable. Plants in Marysville and East Liberty are set to play a key role in scaling up production.